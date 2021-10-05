JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 131,611 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $143,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.64.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $212.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

