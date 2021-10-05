JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “C$35.00” Price Target for Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price target on Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -48.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.95. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$36.60.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

