JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NYSE ABB opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ABB by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after acquiring an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ABB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ABB by 1,056.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ABB by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,575 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

