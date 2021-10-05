JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,261,032 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $119,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

