JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,718,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $122,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,036,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,542,000 after buying an additional 314,073 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after buying an additional 299,452 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 274,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

