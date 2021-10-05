JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 693,019 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.72% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $139,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 342,704 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

