JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,321 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $132,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Davison bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.73.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.82) EPS. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

