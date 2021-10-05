Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jowell Global in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JWEL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,522. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Jowell Global has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

