John James Sullivan Sells 1,250 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total value of $380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total value of $1,413,054.72.

On Monday, August 2nd, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $363,087.50.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $299.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $325.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

