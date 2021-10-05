John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
