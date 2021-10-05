John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

