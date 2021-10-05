Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.30 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.30.

GNLN stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

