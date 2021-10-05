Jefferies Financial Group Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.80.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UAL. raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($9.31) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

