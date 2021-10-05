Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $119.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.60.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS opened at $97.15 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.71. The stock has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.