JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $100.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.41. 9,743,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,451,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

