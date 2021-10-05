JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,600 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,496.0 days.
JCRRF stock remained flat at $$27.90 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
