Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 4.4%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 240,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JANX. Bank of America began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). As a group, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.