Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

