Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

