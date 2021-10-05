Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,264 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

