Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

