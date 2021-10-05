Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 108 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.55 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.