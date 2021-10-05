J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $154.46 on Tuesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $128.10 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.05.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

