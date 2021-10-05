J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered J D Wetherspoon to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $15.17 on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

