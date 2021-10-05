J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $165.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

