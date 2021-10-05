iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

IAT opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36.

