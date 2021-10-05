iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 314,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,295,430 shares.The stock last traded at $127.90 and had previously closed at $127.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day moving average is $127.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

