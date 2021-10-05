iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 402,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, reaching $433.71. The company had a trading volume of 117,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,768. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

