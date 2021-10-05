iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $119.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.