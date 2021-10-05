iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 270.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 127,730 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DMXF traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. 60,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

