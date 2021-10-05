iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of iRobot worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRBT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iRobot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iRobot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

