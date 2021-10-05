IRISnet (IRIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $120.97 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $120.97 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00109230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00142086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,003.58 or 0.99899033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.67 or 0.06835935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002773 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,041,045,303 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,386,491 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

