Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PSCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. 16,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

