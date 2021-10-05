Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PSCF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. 16,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $61.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
Further Reading: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.