Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

IUSS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

