Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 99,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,533. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

