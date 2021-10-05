Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Bought by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

NYSEARCA:PDN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. 238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,652. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35.

