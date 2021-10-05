Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,088. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $95.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

