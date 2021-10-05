Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,088. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $95.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
