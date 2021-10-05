Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded down $18.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $525.35. 1,453,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,954. The company has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

