INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Down 36.4% in September

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ IIII traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,922. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

