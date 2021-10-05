Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VEEV stock opened at $279.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 24,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

