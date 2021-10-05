Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 186,437 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $4,362,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QS traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. 7,341,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,483,396. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a PE ratio of -58.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

