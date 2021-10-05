Insider Selling: PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells 38,828 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $100,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total value of $6,233,784.00.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. PaySign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.46.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PaySign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PaySign by 23.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PaySign by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PaySign by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.