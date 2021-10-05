Insider Selling: Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Paul Forster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Creightons stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.41). 68,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.84. Creightons Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The stock has a market cap of £72.85 million and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Creightons’s payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

