InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair lowered InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.28 million and a P/E ratio of -19.24. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 355,676 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 84.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 715,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 449,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 19.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 237,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 23.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 245,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.