Ingles Markets, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Ingles Markets has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.