ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 111,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

