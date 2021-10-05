Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Update

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

