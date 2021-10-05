Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $296,000 Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAN opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $817.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.04. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 5,000 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

