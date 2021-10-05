Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,394 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,818,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 356,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.29 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $101.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

