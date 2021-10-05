Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $262,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after acquiring an additional 271,690 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $24,826,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $16,468,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

CBRL stock opened at $142.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.53.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

