Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $250,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of EIX opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

